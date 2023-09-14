Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.07%)
67514.68 + 47.69
Nifty (0.02%)
20074.20 + 4.20
Nifty Smallcap (1.13%)
5833.25 + 65.30
Nifty Midcap (0.71%)
40529.65 + 284.55
Nifty Bank (0.04%)
45927.30 + 17.85
Heatmap

Election Commission asks Odisha to delete names of 345,000 deceased voters

Though the meeting fuelled speculations of early assembly polls in Odisha, a senior official claimed it was a routine exercise ahead of the 2024 general elections

Election Commission

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 11:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Election Commission (EC) asked Odisha's district collectors to focus on the special summary revision of electoral rolls, and ensure that names of 3.45 lakh deceased people are deleted from the voters' list, an official said.
The directions were issued on Wednesday at a meeting of an EC team that was attended by Chief Electoral Officer Nikunja Bihari Dhal, the collectors of all the 30 districts, revenue divisional commissioners (RDCs) and other senior officials.
It was mentioned in the meeting that names of "as many as 3.45 lakh deceased people were found in the voters' list".
"The EC team asked the collectors to take necessary action to make the list flawless," the official said.
The collectors were also asked to create awareness among people on the use of different apps for making corrections in the voters' list.
Though the meeting fuelled speculations of early assembly polls in Odisha, a senior official claimed it was a routine exercise ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Also Read

UP's Election Commission to adopt ECI's voter list to eliminate duplication

Voting begins for Assembly bypoll in Suar, Chhanbey seats in Uttar Pradesh

Pakistan Election Commission defends move to delay polls beyond 90 days

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

Election Commission of Pakistan raises hopes for elections in February

EC team holds meeting on revision of electoral roll, preparedness in Punjab

INDIA bloc's coordination panel to meet today at Sharad Pawar's residence

BJD starts 'master trainer' programme ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

ECI team visits West Bengal, reviews preparedness for Lok Sabha polls

Simultaneous polls good idea but legal framework, roadmap must: Former CECs

Assembly polls in the state are due in March-April next year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Election Commission of India Odisha

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesApple iPhone 15 USB-C port Adani-Hindenburg RowTop Headlines TodayStocks to WatchReliance RetailNipah VirusCitibank IndiaAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Citibank India launches WFH option for 12 months post maternity leaveReliance Retail in talks to raise $1.5 billion from existing investors

Election News

INDIA bloc's coordination panel to meet today at Sharad Pawar's residenceEverything you need to know about Telangana before Assembly elections 2023

India News

Nipah virus: Kerala announces number of measures to prevent contagionSpecial session of Parliament: All about the agenda, history and overview

Economy News

Gas prices likely pushed up inflation in Aug, other costs probably slowedIndia economy added 52 million new formal jobs in FY20-23: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon