Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.37%)
67466.99 + 245.86
Nifty (0.38%)
20070.00 + 76.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.50%)
5767.95 + 28.70
Nifty Midcap (0.19%)
40245.10 + 74.80
Nifty Bank (0.87%)
45909.45 + 398.10
Heatmap

EC team holds meeting on revision of electoral roll, preparedness in Punjab

The meeting was attended by Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C and all 23 Deputy Commissioners-cum-District Election Officers (DEOs)

Election Commission

Reviewing the electoral roll management at the district level, Kumar assessed existing gaps in rolls in terms of elector-population (EP) ratio, gender ratio and age cohorts, it said | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 8:04 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A team of the Election Commission led by Deputy Election Commissioner Hirdesh Kumar held a meeting here on Wednesday on special summary revision of the electoral roll and preparedness for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Punjab.
The meeting was attended by Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C and all 23 Deputy Commissioners-cum-District Election Officers (DEOs).
It focused on the revision of the voters' list, the inclusion of names of new voters and the deletion of names of deceased voters, according to an official statement.
Reviewing the electoral roll management at the district level, Kumar assessed existing gaps in rolls in terms of elector-population (EP) ratio, gender ratio and age cohorts, it said.
The DEOs were asked to make concerted efforts in ensuring a 100 per cent error-free electoral roll. They were also asked to ensure inclusivity and especially focus on marginalised segments, persons with disabilities (PwDs) and transgenders, the statement said.
Kumar instructed the DEOs to focus on voter registration of youths especially in the age group of 18-19 years.

Also Read

Elections 2023: What is BJP's women outreach plan in poll-bound states?

MP elections 2023: Congress to take out Jan Aakrosh Yatra from Sept 15

Have not quit politics, will contest next election, says Uma Bharti

Not so BIMARU now: Amit Shah says MP has shed the tag. What does it mean?

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today

INDIA bloc's coordination panel to meet today at Sharad Pawar's residence

BJD starts 'master trainer' programme ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

ECI team visits West Bengal, reviews preparedness for Lok Sabha polls

Simultaneous polls good idea but legal framework, roadmap must: Former CECs

Opposition bloc INDIA resolves to jointly contest 2024 Lok Sabha elections

The meeting also reviewed the management of human resources for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the statement said. Punjab has 13 Lok Sabha seats.
The deputy election commissioner also reviewed the availability of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at district headquarters. He stressed on following of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and prescribed guidelines in terms of movement and storage of EVMs.
The statement said that the availability of assured minimum facilities such as ramps, drinking water and toilets at every polling booth were also reviewed in the meeting.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Election Commission Punjab Lok Sabha

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 8:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesApple iPhone 15 USB-C port Adani-Hindenburg RowTop Headlines TodayStocks to WatchReliance RetailNipah VirusCitibank IndiaAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Citibank India launches WFH option for 12 months post maternity leaveReliance Retail in talks to raise $1.5 billion from existing investors

Election News

INDIA bloc's coordination panel to meet today at Sharad Pawar's residenceEverything you need to know about Telangana before Assembly elections 2023

India News

Nipah virus: Kerala announces number of measures to prevent contagionSpecial session of Parliament: All about the agenda, history and overview

Economy News

Gas prices likely pushed up inflation in Aug, other costs probably slowedIndia economy added 52 million new formal jobs in FY20-23: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon