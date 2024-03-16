Sensex (    %)
                             
Former Congress MP from Alwar Karan Singh Yadav quits party, joins BJP

Yadav joined the BJP at the party's state headquarters in the presence of party state president CP Joshi and other leaders

Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2024 | 1:20 PM IST

Former Congress MP from Alwar, Karan Singh Yadav, joined the BJP in Jaipur on Saturday.
Along with him, several other Congress leaders also joined the saffron party.
Yadav resigned from the Congress' primary membership on Friday after holding senior party leader Bhanwar Jitendra Singh responsible for denial of ticket to him for contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from Alwar.
Yadav joined the BJP at the party's state headquarters in the presence of party state president CP Joshi and other leaders.

First Published: Mar 16 2024 | 1:20 PM IST

