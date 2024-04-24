Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Group of suspected Maoists in Wayanad call for boycott of LS polls

A police officer said a group of police personnel has gone to Kambamala after learning about the Maoist presence in the area

election,vote,voting,election 2024

Dibrugarh: An elderly voter shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Dibrugarh district, Friday, April 19, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Wayanad (Kerala)
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 11:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A four-member group of suspected armed Maoists reached an area under Thalappuzha police station in this hill district on Wednesday morning, urging the people there to boycott the April 26 Lok Sabha polls.
A police officer said a group of police personnel has gone to Kambamala after learning about the Maoist presence in the area. However, he did not elaborate.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Meanwhile, locals said the Maoists reached the area around 6.15 am and raised slogans. The ultras also urged the people to boycott voting, they said.
The Maoists were in their uniforms and were carrying guns. They spent around 20 minutes in the area, the locals added.
A purported video of the Maoists interacting with the locals surfaced later.
It also showed that there were people, mainly workers, at the junction at the time of their arrival.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Election Commission of India Lok Sabha elections Lok Sabha Maoists

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 11:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayTraffic Advisory in Delhi Hanuman JayantiSBI Surya Ghar SchemeIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon