LS polls: PM Modi is afraid of invisible voters, says AICC chief Kharge

If the Congress is nothing, why is the Prime Minister bothered about the grand old party, Kharge asked at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 10:49 AM IST

AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said as the first round of voting of the Lok Sabha polls was over, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was afraid of invisible voters and that's why he is always criticising the Congress party.
If the Congress is nothing, why is the Prime Minister bothered about the grand old party, Kharge asked at a press conference here.
He said he had travelled to nearly 10-12 states and that the party was getting a very good response from voters there.
"I hope the undercurrent, that I can say, is not visible but Modiji is afraid of these invisible voters, and that's why he is always criticising the Congress," Kharge said at the press conference.
Accusing the Prime Minister of acting like a "petty politician," the AICC president also wanted him to read more about this country's history and learn how to keep the nation united.

Topics : Narendra Modi Modi govt Lok Sabha elections AICC mallikarjun kharge Congress

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 10:49 AM IST

