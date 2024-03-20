Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Jan Adhikar Party leader Pappu Yadav joins Congress, merges his outfit

A former five-time MP from Bihar, Yadav is the husband of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan and is known for having influence in Seemanchal area of the eastern state

Pappu Yadav, Pawan Khera, AICC Headquarter, Congress leader

Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav joins Congress in the presence of Congress leader Pawan Khera, at AICC Headquarters in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 24, 2024.(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jan Adhikar Party leader Pappu Yadav joined the Congress on Wednesday and announced the merger of his outfit.
A former five-time MP from Bihar, Yadav is the husband of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan and is known for having influence in Seemanchal area of the eastern state.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
He was accompanied by his son Sarthak Ranjan and other party leaders as he announced his decision at the AICC headquarters.
Yadav said the Congress leadership gave him respect and he was joining the party's fight against "dictatorship" in the country to help save democracy and the Constitution.
"The honour that the entire Congress family has given is enough for us. Both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have given us a lot of love. If anyone has won the hearts of people in India, it is Rahul Gandhi and people love him. He has also raised the concerns of OBCs by raising the issue of holding a caste census," he said.
"To save this country and its democracy and protect the Constitution, there was no other way except joining Rahul Gandhi's fight against a dictator," he said.
Mohan Prakash, in-charge of Congress affairs in Bihar, was also present.
"We will win the 2024 Lok Sabha and certainly 2025 assembly elections. I thank my national president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
"I will struggle to strengthen the Congress and work with all my might in this regard," Yadav also said.

Also Read

Explained: Rehan Ahmed visa row in Rajkot; What is single-entry visa?

With 40% votes DPP candidate Lai Ching-te wins Taiwan's presidential polls

Ram Mandir: UP declares Jan 22 as dry day; schools, colleges to remain shut

All 4 shankaracharyas to skip Ram mandir inauguration in Ayodhya. Know why

Ram Mandir inauguration: These states will not sell liquor on January 22

Lok Sabha polls: Congress accuses BJP-led govt of corruption, nepotism

PM Modi shows confidence about LS polls; asks ministries for 5-yr goals

SC agrees to list PIL against practice of parties promising freebies

CAA won't impact indigenous people, NDA will win at least 12 seats: Sonowal

DMK names candidates for 21 LS seats for April 19 polls, releases manifesto

Topics : Congress Lok Sabha elections Lok Sabha Politics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 4:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEMaruti Suzuki Share PriceHoli 2024ZomatoIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon