LIVE: MVA's Uddhav asks Gadkari to leave BJP if he was being 'insulted'

Uddhav asks Gadkari to leave BJP if he was being 'insulted'
BS Web Team New Delhi
Emphasising that the opposition in Maharashtra would ensure his victory in the upcoming General Elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has again urged Union minister Nitin Gadkari to quit the BJP if he is being "insulted",
The ex-Maharashtra chief minister said people like (former Congress leader) Kripashankar Singh, whom the BJP once targeted (over alleged corruption), figured in the saffron party's first list of candidates along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but Gadkari's name was missing. "I had told Gadkari this two days ago, and I am repeating it again. If you are being insulted, leave the BJP and join the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). We will ensure your victory. We will make you a minister when our government comes to power, and it will be a post with powers," he said while peaking at a rally at Pusad in eastern Maharashtra's Yavatmal district on Tuesday. The opposition MVA comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and Congress.
Criticizing the BJP, Pilot said that the "Bharatiya Janata Party talks about crossing 300 or 400 seats, but if they were so confident, why do they need to bring opposition members into their party and contest elections? He sees that they say one thing but their actions suggest otherwise. If they are so confident, then why the need to bring our former ministers, former MPs, and MLAs into their party?"
10:21 AM
Congress fighting a 'lost battle', says Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has stated the Congress is participating in a "lost battle" and its first list of candidates for the forthcoming General Elections does not have any prominent nominees for seats in MP. The Congress on Tuesday evening announced its second list of 43 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, likely to be held in April-May. Of the 43 candidates, 10 are from Madhya Pradesh, where the Congress managed to win just one seat (Chhindwara) out of total 29 in 2019.
10:11 AM
BJP likely to decide on alliance with BJD in Odisha by Wednesday
The BJP is likely to announce its decision on the possible formation of an alliance with the BJD in Odisha on Wednesday. Ahead of the Lok Sabha and assembly polls in the state, top state BJP leaders have held a series of meetings in Delhi for the past three days at the residence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The BJD is not ready to reveal its cards, while the state BJP leaders - president Manmohan Samal, election in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar and others - have been holding talks in Delhi.
10:06 AM
10:03 AM
Worked day and night, says JJP's Dushyant Chautala as BJP shuffles Haryana cabinet
Hours after the BJP replaced ML Khattar with Nayab Singh Saini as the chief minister of Haryana, JJP leader and former Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala thanked the people of Haryana for their trust and support in his party. In a post on X, Dushyant Chautala thanked the people of the state for giving him the opportunity to serve the state as deputy chief minister of Haryana. He said with limited time and limited numbers, they have worked day and night to protect the interests of Haryana.
9:36 AM
First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 9:36 AM IST