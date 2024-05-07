LS polls LIVE: Voting begins in 93 constituencies across 11 states, UTs; Shah, Scindia in fray

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attacked the opposition alliance and alleged that the bloc's victory will usher in an "jungle raj" in the country. Shah also called out the oppostion parties for indulging in corruption. Addressing an election rally in favour of BJP leader and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, in Bihar's Samastipur district, Shah said, This is not the first time earlier Rs 350 crore was recovered from the house of a Congress MP in Jharkhand, and now the recovery of more than Rs 30 crore.



The nomination process to contest elections in Delhi's Lok Sabha constituency concluded on Monday, May 6. Among the prominent candidates who filed their nominations on Monday were the Congress' North East Delhi nominee Kanhaiya Kumar and former AAP leader Raaj Kumar Anand, who joined the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and is contesting from the prestigious New Delhi seat.

With the Lok Sabha 2024 elections underway, polling for the third phase will take place on Tuesday, May 7. A total of 93 Lok Sabha constituencies will go to polls. These seats are spread across 11 states and union territories in the country. The third phase will see prominent names like Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav, and NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule contesting the elections. Home Minister Amit Shah will be contesting from the Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Other significant leaders in the fray include Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna constituency in Madhya Pradesh and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Ministers Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Digvijaya Singh from Vidisha and Rajgarh, respectively.