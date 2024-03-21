Electoral bonds: Lottery King's Future Gaming donated to BJP, Trinamool

As per an earlier disclosure by the DMK, it received Rs 509 crore from Future Gaming.

Future Gaming, the DMK's biggest donor and the top purchaser of electoral bonds, donated funds to the BJP and the Trinamool Congress as well among other parties through the now-scrapped bearer instruments, data submitted by SBI to the Election Commission showed on Thursday.

The company, owned by 'Lottery King' Santiago Martin, donated at least Rs 285 crore till October 2022 to the Trinamool Congress, the ruling party of West Bengal.

The BJP also got at least Rs 100 crore from Future Gaming, while the YSR Congress got over Rs 150 crore, as per a preliminary analysis of the data.

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha was also among the beneficiaries.

As per an earlier disclosure by the DMK, it received Rs 509 crore from Future Gaming.

The data was made public following a Supreme Court order.