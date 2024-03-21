Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Electoral bonds: Lottery King's Future Gaming donated to BJP, Trinamool

The company, owned by 'Lottery King' Santiago Martin, donated at least Rs 285 crore till October 2022 to the Trinamool Congress, the ruling party of West Bengal

bonds

As per an earlier disclosure by the DMK, it received Rs 509 crore from Future Gaming.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 9:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Future Gaming, the DMK's biggest donor and the top purchaser of electoral bonds, donated funds to the BJP and the Trinamool Congress as well among other parties through the now-scrapped bearer instruments, data submitted by SBI to the Election Commission showed on Thursday.
The company, owned by 'Lottery King' Santiago Martin, donated at least Rs 285 crore till October 2022 to the Trinamool Congress, the ruling party of West Bengal.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The BJP also got at least Rs 100 crore from Future Gaming, while the YSR Congress got over Rs 150 crore, as per a preliminary analysis of the data.
The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha was also among the beneficiaries.
As per an earlier disclosure by the DMK, it received Rs 509 crore from Future Gaming.
The data was made public following a Supreme Court order.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

SC strikes down electoral bonds: Full timeline and scheme explained

SC quashes plea, orders SBI to disclose electoral bond details by Tuesday

Electoral bonds: Four financial service firms bought bonds worth Rs 87 cr

Electoral Bond Scheme: Rs 16,518 crore collected till date, Centre told LS

SC strikes down electoral bond scheme as 'unconstitutional', against rights

Congress to finalise Himachal LS list soon, options open for rebels: Kimta

To win 370 LS seats, BJP needs to significantly improve its strike rate

EC releases electoral bonds data with bond numbers: See full list

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Key things to know about phase four polls

Caste census against 'Indira-Rajiv legacy': Congress leader Anand Sharma

Topics : Electoral Bond BJP TMC DMK Politics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 9:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEOnePlus 12rHardik PandyaIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon