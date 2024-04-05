Lok Sabha polls: Rahul Gandhi, Kharge to launch Congress manifesto today

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi briefs the media, at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leaders Rahul and Sonia Gandhi will launch the party’s election manifesto on Friday, which is expected to incorporate the ‘Paanch Nyay’ or the five pillars of justice promised by Rahul in various election campaigns.

The Congress has underscored its commitment to deliver “justice” to five key segments of society: youth, women, farmers, workers, and Dalits. The party calls the project - ‘Yuva Nyay’, ‘Naari Nyay’, ‘Kisaan Nyay’, ‘Shramik Nyay’, and ‘Hissedari Nyay’ respectively. It has accused the Narendra Modi government of neglecting these segments over the past decade, alleging that the Centre has only worked for its “capitalist friends.”

Right to employment





One of the key highlights of the Congress' poll campaign is its promise to implement 'right to employment,' an announcement also made by its INDIA ally Communist Party of India (Marxist) in its manifesto, which was launched on Thursday.

In hopes of luring young voters, Congress has been banking on some of the burning issues, including paper leaks, cheating and unemployment. It has promised to bring stringent law and punishment against those responsible for paper leaks, if voted to power.

Law for MSP

Rahul Gandhi, in one of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra rallies, also promised to bring a legal provision for the minimum support price for crops, a key demand raised by nearly 200 farm union bodies. He also announced three million government job seats and guaranteed one-year apprenticeships for eligible degree holders, which are likely to be featured in today’s document.

The Wayanad MP filed his nomination for the poll battle to retain his Kerala constituency on Thursday. He will be seen addressing public rallies in Jaipur and Hyderabad tomorrow, where party chief Kharge will accompany him.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is yet to release its manifesto. The Lok Sabha polls will commence in about two weeks from April 19 till June 1. The results will be declared on June 4.