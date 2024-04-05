Lok Sabha polls: Not even 40% of 18 or 19-year-olds registered to vote

With the 2024 Lok Sabha elections right around the corner, India’s youngest eligible voters, aged 18 and 19, appear hesitant to exercise their electoral rights, according to Election Commission of India data.

Less than 40 per cent of these 18 or 19-year-olds who are eligible to vote have registered for the 2024 elections across the country, with certain states such as Bihar, Delhi, and UP showing even lower enrollment rates. Approximately 18 million new voters in this age bracket have been recorded on the electoral rolls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) revealed on Thursday.

Given the estimated population of the 18- and 19-year-old demographic stands at just under 49 million, the EC enrollment data means merely 38 per cent of these first-time voters are currently registered, reports The Times of India.

Among the state-wise distribution of young voters, Telangana emerged as a notable example of success in engaging the youngest demographic, with over 800,000 18- and 19-year-olds enlisted on the rolls, constituting approximately two-thirds, or 66.7 per cent, of its projected population in this age group.

Additionally, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh stand out as two other regions with enrollment rates exceeding 60 per cent.

On the other hand, Bihar, renowned for its youthful population, presents a stark contrast. Just 930,000 enrolled out of a potential 5.4 million, translating to a mere 17 per cent. In contrast, the enrollment rate was marginally higher in the state during the previous Lok Sabha elections, at 26.63 per cent.

Similarly, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh lagged behind with enrollment rates of 21 per cent and 23 per cent, respectively, while Maharashtra recorded a slightly higher rate at 27 per cent. In 2019, the enrollment rate of this age group was 16.23 per cent for Delhi and 29.5 per cent for Maharashtra .

Although there remains potential for this figure to increase significantly, given ongoing efforts by the Election Commission, political parties, and various civil society groups to encourage registration, the extent of this increase remains uncertain.

What was the young voter enrollment rate during last elections?

And this pattern is not new. According to media reports, even in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, out of an estimated 4.85 crore individuals in the 18-19 age bracket, often referred to as millennium voters, a significant 3.42 crore or 70.51 per cent would have been unable to participate in the electoral process if elections were conducted based on the current voter registry.

As of January 1, 2018, only 29.49 per cent (14.3 million) of the anticipated population within this age group across the nation were registered on the voter list. In contrast, the enrollment rate for all eligible voters stood at 63.75 per cent. According to data from the Election Commission, the total projected population in the country for 2018 was 1.37 billion, with 877.5 million deemed eligible to vote.

The data also indicated that enrollment rates among the 18-19 age group in at least 21 states fell below 30 per cent. These states included Andhra Pradesh (20.2 per cent), Arunachal Pradesh (27.12 per cent), Bihar (26.63 per cent), Gujarat (21.55 per cent), Haryana (13.26 per cent), Himachal Pradesh (24.47 per cent), Jammu and Kashmir (28.49 per cent), Kerala (15.18 per cent), Maharashtra (29.5 per cent), Madhya Pradesh (21.19 per cent), Manipur (27.71 per cent), Odisha (28.96 per cent), Punjab (25.25 per cent), Sikkim (13.05 per cent), Uttarakhand (21.85 per cent), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (12.54 per cent), Chandigarh (12.81 per cent), and Delhi (16.23 per cent).