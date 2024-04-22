Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

LS polls: Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan declares assets worth Rs 529 cr

Jagan's name figures in as many as 26 FIRs, majority of them were filed by CBI and ED before he became the CM

Jagan Mohan Reddy

Most of Jagan and his wife's assets are in the form of shares they hold in various companies- Bharathi Cements, Saraswati Cements and Sandur Power. Photo: X@ysjagan

Press Trust of India Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 7:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's assets grew by 41 per cent during the last five years at Rs 529. 50 crore while he declared an income of Rs 57.75 crore for the year 2022-23.
Jagan had, during the 2019 Assembly polls, declared Rs 375.20 crore worth of assets.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Pulivendula local YSR Congress Party leaders filed the nomination with authorities on behalf of Jagan on Monday.
According to the affidavit with the Election Commission, Jagan's wife Bharati Reddy has assets, both movable and immovable worth Rs 176.30 crore.
 
The YSR Congress chief is contesting from Pulivendula Assembly constituency.
Bharathi also has gold and diamonds of 6.4 kg whose market value is at Rs 5.30 crore.
Most of Jagan and his wife's assets are in the form of shares they hold in various companies- Bharathi Cements, Saraswati Cements and Sandur Power.
Jagan's name figures in as many as 26 FIRs, majority of them were filed by CBI and ED before he became the CM.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Y S Jaganmohan Reddy Andhra Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 7:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEWorld Earth Day 2024Financial Services Share PriceReliance Jio Q4 resultsIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon