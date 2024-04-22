LS polls: Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan declares assets worth Rs 529 cr

Most of Jagan and his wife's assets are in the form of shares they hold in various companies- Bharathi Cements, Saraswati Cements and Sandur Power. Photo: X@ysjagan

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's assets grew by 41 per cent during the last five years at Rs 529. 50 crore while he declared an income of Rs 57.75 crore for the year 2022-23.

Jagan had, during the 2019 Assembly polls, declared Rs 375.20 crore worth of assets.

Pulivendula local YSR Congress Party leaders filed the nomination with authorities on behalf of Jagan on Monday.

According to the affidavit with the Election Commission, Jagan's wife Bharati Reddy has assets, both movable and immovable worth Rs 176.30 crore.



The YSR Congress chief is contesting from Pulivendula Assembly constituency.

Bharathi also has gold and diamonds of 6.4 kg whose market value is at Rs 5.30 crore.

Most of Jagan and his wife's assets are in the form of shares they hold in various companies- Bharathi Cements, Saraswati Cements and Sandur Power.

Jagan's name figures in as many as 26 FIRs, majority of them were filed by CBI and ED before he became the CM.