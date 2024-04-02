LS polls: ECI team meets Haryana officials to review election arrangements

A team of the Election Commission of India (ECI) held a meeting with the senior officials of the Haryana government to review the election arrangements for Lok Sabha polls in the state.

The five-member team was led by Deputy Chief Election Commissioner Hirdesh Kumar.

The meeting here on Monday was chaired by Haryana Chief Secretary T V S N Prasad, according to an official release.

Polling for the ten Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held in the sixth phase of elections on May 25.

During the meeting in which Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur was also present, Chief Secretary Prasad said that no stone will be left unturned to conduct free and fair elections in the state.

Prasad said that to conduct impartial and peaceful elections in the state, Haryana has requested 200 companies of central security forces from the ECI, out of which 15 have already arrived.

He stated that 19,810 polling stations will be set up in the state, equipped with all basic facilities. Additionally, all polling stations have been inspected by the respective district election officers, he said.

In this meeting, Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer, Anurag Agarwal informed the Election Commission team that special arrangements have been made for physically challenged voters and those aged 85 years and above.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Health and Family Welfare Department, Sudhir Rajpal, ACS Finance Department, Anurag Rastogi, besides other senior officers from different departments were also present.