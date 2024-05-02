Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Hearing in 2018 defamation case against Cong leader Rahul Gandhi postponed

The defamation complaint against Gandhi was filed by BJP leader Vijay Mishra six years ago

Rahul, Rahul Gandhi,Congress leader

Kendrapada: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a rally for Lok Sabha polls, in Kendrapara, Odisha, Sunday, April 28, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Sultanpur (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 12:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hearing in a 2018 defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his alleged objectionable remark targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah will now be held on May 14 as no judge was assigned to the MP-MLA court.
According to Gandhi's counsel Kashi Prasad Shukla, the hearing was scheduled for Thursday but could not be held as a judge was yet to be assigned to the court.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The MP-MLA court fixed May 14 as the next date of hearing in the matter, he added.
The defamation complaint against Gandhi was filed by BJP leader Vijay Mishra six years ago.
Last December, the court issued a warrant against Gandhi. Subsequently, Gandhi halted his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Amethi on February 20, appeared in the court and was granted bail.
The complaint was filed here on August 4, 2018, against Rahul Gandhi for his alleged objectionable comments against Shah made at a press conference in Bengaluru in May that year during the Karnataka elections.
The complainant referred to Gandhi's comment that the BJP claims to believe in honest and clean politics but has a party president who is an "accused" in a murder case. Shah was BJP president when Gandhi made the comment.
About four years before Gandhi's remark, a special CBI court in Mumbai discharged Shah in a 2005 fake encounter case when he was a minister of state for home in Gujarat.
Topics : Rahul Gandhi Election Commission of India Lok Sabha elections Lok Sabha Indian National Congress BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2024 | 11:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGodrej Group SplitBomb Threat in Delhi-NCRCognizant Q1 ProfitIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon