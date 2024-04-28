Business Standard
LS polls: JP Nadda and Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in Odisha today

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address an election rally at Salepur in Cuttack district around 1 pm. On the other hand, Nadda is scheduled to reach Bhubaneswar at 4.30 pm.

File Image: BJP President JP Nadda

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2024 | 11:33 AM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and BJP president JP Nadda will address election rallies in different parts of Odisha on Sunday.
Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address an election rally at Salepur in Cuttack district around 1 pm, and also visit Satyabhamapur to pay tributes to 'Utkal Gourav' Madhusudan Das, AICC general secretary and the party's Odisha in-charge Ajoy Kumar said.
People from across four Lok Sabha constituencies of Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jajpur and Jagatsinghpur would be attending Rahul Gandhi's rally, he said.
On the other hand, Nadda is scheduled to reach Bhubaneswar at 4.30 pm and address a public meeting in Ambapua area in Gopalpur assembly segment around 5.30 pm, BJP spokesperson Golak Nayak said.
He will also have "exhaustive interactions" with party workers from three Lok Sabha constituencies of Berhampur, Koraput and Nabarangpur, in Berhampur.
Police have made elaborate arrangements for the arrival of the two national leaders at Bhubaneswar.
Both of them will reach Biju Patnaik International Airport and go to their respective destinations on helicopters.

First Published: Apr 28 2024 | 11:33 AM IST

