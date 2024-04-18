Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

LS polls: Notice to YouTube channels under Information Technology Act

Bolta Hindustan has over 300,000 subscribers , National Dastak and Article 19 have 9.44 million and 2.81 million subscribers

LS polls: Notice to YouTube channels under Information Technology Act

BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 11:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A YouTube channel, Bolta Hindustan, remained blocked to viewers, while another two channels on the video sharing platform, National Dastak and Article 19, received emails from YouTube earlier this month that the Union government had requested that they be blocked under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and Rule 15(2) of the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code), Rules, 2021. 
 
Bolta Hindustan has over 300,000 subscribers , National Dastak and Article 19 have 9.44 million and 2.81 million subscribers, respectively. In a post on X on April 3, National Dastak shared a screenshot of the email from YouTube, and questioned how the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting could issue such notices when the Election Commission’s model code of conduct was in force. 
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The email from YouTube stated that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was likely to “pass a final order” about the channel “shortly”. However, only the YouTube channel of Bolta Hindustan has been taken down for now for “a violation of YouTube’s terms of service”.
Topics : YouTube channel Lok Sabha elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 11:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEVodafone Idea FPO OpensPSEB 10th Result 2024 OutGoogle Lays-offIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon