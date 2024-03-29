Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

LS polls: RJD to contest on 26, Cong, Left to field on 14 seats in Bihar

In the seat-sharing formula for the Mahagathbandhan allies, RJD gets key constituencies in Madhubani and Hajipur while Congress to contest from Kishanganj and Muzaffarpur

Tejashwi Yadav (Source/ X)

Tejashwi Yadav (Source/ X)

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2024 | 1:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Left parties in Bihar announced seat allocation for the 40 constituencies going for polls in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. RJD will contest the elections in 26 seats, including Purnea and Hajipur, while Congress will field its candidates in 9 seats, including Kishanganj and Patna Sahib. The Left parties (CPI-ML, CPI, and CPI-M), will contest on five seats.

Here's a list of the parties seat allocations:
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

RJD- Gaya, Nawada, Jahanabad, Aurangabad, Buxar, Pataliputra, Munger, Jamui, Banka, Valmiki Nagar, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Saran, Siwan, Gopalganj, Ujiyarpur, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Madhepura, Purnia, Araria, Hajipur
 
Congress- Kishanganj, Katihar, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur (SC), West Champaran, Patna Sahib, Sasaram, Maharajganj

CPI (ML)- Aarh, Karakat, Nalanda
 
CPI- Begusarai
 
CPM- Khagaria 


Earlier last week, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had announced its candidates for 17 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, dropping three sitting MPs, including Union Minister Ashwani Kumar Choubey. 

The voting for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Bihar will be held in all seven phases between April 19 and June 1. 

Here's a phase-wise poll schedule


Phase 1: April 9

In phase one, voting will be held in Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada and Jamui.

Phase 2: April 26

Phase two will see five constituencies going for polls, namely Kishanganj Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpur and Banka.

Phase 3: May 7

Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura and Khagaria will go to polls in the third phase.

Phase 4: May 13

In phase four, Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai and Munger constituencies will go for voting.

Phase 5: May 20

In the fifth phase Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Saran and Hajipur will vote.

Phase 6: May 25

In the penultimate phase, eight constituencies in Bihar—Valmiki Nagar, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Vaishali, Gopalganj, Siwan, and Maharajganj—will go to polls.

Phase 7: June 1

The final phase of voting will decide the fate of Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Sasaram, Karakat and Jahanabad.

Also Read

Lok Sabha polls: Oppn seals Bihar deal; RJD to contest 26 seats, Congress 9

Bihar floor test: Nitish Kumar confident of winning with NDA. Top updates

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress, DMK finalise seat-sharing in Tamil Nadu

Bihar news highlights: Nitish Kumar wins trust vote, Opposition walks out

Bihar Assembly approves raising caste quota in govt jobs, education to 65%

Lok Sabha polls: Oppn seals Bihar deal; RJD to contest 26 seats, Congress 9

LS polls: INDIA bloc's protest, PM Modi calls Congress a 'bully'. 10 points

Congress will reserve 50% government jobs for women, says Rahul Gandhi

Ceiling for LS polls expenditure: District poll panels fix menu, rates

ED wants AAP's LS poll strategy details from Kejriwal's phone, says Atishi


With 40 seats, Bihar sends the fourth-highest number of MPs to the Parliament. In the previous Lok Sabha elections, the BJP and its allies had swept Bihar, winning 39 of the 40 seats. The Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) 's Mahagathbandhan had fared poorly five years ago. Mohammad Jawed, the Congress candidate from Kishanganj, was the sole winner of the alliance.
Topics : BS Web Reports Election Lok Sabha elections Bihar Indian National Congress rjd Rashtriya Janata Dal CPI M

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 29 2024 | 1:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanLok Sabha Election LiveRR vs DC Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon