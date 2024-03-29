Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Congress will reserve 50% government jobs for women, says Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi asked why even today only one in three women is employed and why is there only one woman in 10 government jobs

Rahul, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi during a meeting with SC, ST and OBC leaders of the INDIA bloc, in New Delhi, Friday, March 22, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2024 | 12:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress will reserve 50 per cent of government jobs for women if it is voted to power, former party chief Rahul Gandhi said on Friday, asserting that powerful women will change the destiny of India.
Gandhi asked why even today only one in three women is employed and why is there only one woman in 10 government jobs.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Isn't the population of women in India 50 per cent? Is the presence of women in higher secondary and higher education not 50 per cent? If so, then why is their share in the system so less?" the former Congress chief said.
"Congress wants - 'Aadhi Abaadi Poora Haq', we understand that women's potential will be fully utilized only when women have equal contribution in the government running the country," he said in a post in Hindi on X.
Therefore, the Congress has decided that half the recruitment in all new government jobs should be reserved for women, he said.
"We are also in favour of immediate implementation of women's reservation in Parliament and in assemblies," Gandhi said.
Women with secure income, future, stability and self-respect will truly become the strength of the society, he asserted.
"Having women on 50 per cent government posts will give strength to every woman in the country and powerful women will change the destiny of India," Gandhi asserted.
Under its five guarantees of Nari Nyay, the Congress has promised Rs 1 lakh per annum direct cash transfer to be made to one woman from each of India's poorest families.
The party has said 50 per cent of all new recruitment to the central government positions will be reserved for women, if it comes to power.
It has also promised that the central government's contribution to the monthly pay of ASHA, anganwadi, and Mid-Day Meal workers will be doubled.
The party has further promised to appoint an Adhikaar Maitri in every panchayat to serve as a paralegal to educate women and assist them in the enforcement of their legal rights," he said.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi to undertake 'Manipur to Mumbai' Bharat Nyay Yatra from Jan 14

LIVE: Rahul Gandhi reaches Nagaland with Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

PM Modi announces PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, to invest over 75000 cr

SP chief Akhilesh joins Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Agra

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: No startups in the country, claims Rahul Gandhi

Ceiling for LS polls expenditure: District poll panels fix menu, rates

ED wants AAP's LS poll strategy details from Kejriwal's phone, says Atishi

Hope in India everyone's rights are protected: UN amid Kejriwal's arrest

LS polls: PM, 10 Union ministers, 5 CMs among BJP's star campaigners in Raj

Kharge, Sonia, Rahul to release Congress poll manifesto in Jaipur on Apr 6

The Congress has also promised to set up 'Savitribai Phule Hostels', under which the central government will double the number of working women's hostels in the country, with at least one hostel in each district.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Indian National Congress Reservation quota Women Reservation Bill Lok Sabha elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 29 2024 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanLok Sabha Election LiveRR vs DC Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon