Modi govt has to be removed to save railways: Rahul as he attacks Centre

People are not able to sit peacefully on their seats even with confirmed tickets, he claimed

Gandhi said the common person is forced to travel by hiding in the toilet or sitting on the floor | File image (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that the BJP-led Centre wants to prove railways incompetent so that it has an excuse to sell it off to its friends, and urged people to remove the Modi government to save the common person's transport.
Gandhi shared a video on X showing people travelling by sitting in toilets and on the floor of a train, to attack the government.
In a post on X, Gandhi said, 'Rail journey' has become a punishment under Narendra Modi's rule! Passengers of every category are being harassed by the Modi government which is promoting only 'elite trains' by reducing general coaches from common persons' trains.
People are not able to sit peacefully on their seats even with confirmed tickets, he claimed.

Gandhi said the common person is forced to travel by hiding in the toilet or sitting on the floor.
The Modi government wants to prove railways 'incompetent' by weakening it with its policies, so that it has an excuse to sell it to its friends, Gandhi alleged.
If the common person's transport is to be saved, then the Modi government which is engaged in ruining the railways will have to be removed, the former Congress chief said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 21 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

