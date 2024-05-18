Business Standard
No government can change Constitution drafted by Ambedkar, says Gadkari

He was speaking at a campaign rally for Hemant Godse of the Shiv Sena, the candidate of the ruling alliance for the Nashik Lok Sabha seat

Press Trust of India Nashik (Maha)
1 min read Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 6:54 AM IST

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday asserted that no government can change the Constitution drafted by Dr B R Ambedkar, and the Congress was spreading lies that the BJP plans to alter it.
He was speaking at a campaign rally for Hemant Godse of the Shiv Sena, the candidate of the ruling alliance for the Nashik Lok Sabha seat.
"No government can change the Constitution created by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Only its sections can be changed or amended. Congress has committed the sin of amending the Constitution 80 times. Despite that, they are spreading false propaganda that we will change the Constitution," he said. "Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas" is the mantra of the Narendra Modi government which has implemented various welfare schemes without discriminating against any community, Gadkari further said. The government has decided to create facilities for storage and processing of onions and grapes, two major crops in the Nashik region, the minister said.

