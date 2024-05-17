Battleground 2024: PM Modi's first Delhi address to see two dozen diplomats

Supporters at a public meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Lok Sabha elections, in Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur district on Friday | Photo: PTI

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally in Delhi on Saturday, his effortless oratory will not just draw applause from thousands gathered there, but also from over two dozen diplomats who have come from various parts of the world to get a hands-on experience of the ruling party’s election campaigning.

This will be PM Modi’s first election rally in Delhi for the ongoing general elections. The national capital will vote on May 25.

After the interest expressed by several foreign missions to understand the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) election preparedness -- from the logistics involved in its polling booths management to observing in person the “connect” that the PM has with the people -- the foreign affairs wing of the ruling party has organised visits of diplomats to various parts of the country.

The BJP has plans to host dozens of diplomats later this month in Varanasi, the PM’s constituency, which will vote on June 1. A delegation of diplomats will head to Odisha, and a couple of delegations have already visited Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Meanwhile, PM Modi will address a public meeting in North East Delhi constituency’s Ghonda locality.

The battle on the North East Delhi seat is between the Congress’ Kanhaiya Kumar, a well- known students’ union leader and the BJP’s Manoj Tiwari, the Bhojpuri actor and singer, and the only sitting MP of the party’s seven from Delhi that it didn’t drop for the 2024 polls.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will also address a rally at the national capital’s Ramlila Ground, which will be his first after the March 31 joint rally of the INDIA bloc of parties to express solidarity with the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.





The diplomats, at least 25 to 30, from the UK, Australia, Nordic countries, Africa and small countries in the Pacific Islands, will gather at the BJP’s headquarters in central Delhi and head to the rally ground.

The BJP’s foreign affairs department, headed by Vijay Chauthaiwale, has since the beginning of the Lok Sabha elections on April 19, organised visits of diplomats to Jodhpur in Rajasthan and Gujarat. A group of diplomats is set to visit Odisha.

In the run up to the polling in Gujarat, a group of 22 diplomats spent a day in Anand, where they attended the PM’s rally and also walked with the BJP’s local Lok Sabha candidate on his door-to-door campaigning and attended his meetings in housing societies.

“The diplomats were surprised that the PM’s rally drew an audience of 200,000 people and his connect with the people,” a BJP foreign affairs department functionary said.

Apart from the BJP organising visits of diplomats to its rallies and party offices, some have travelled on their own to see campaigning.

On April 19, Philip Green, Australian High Commissioner to India posted on X his intent to experience first-hand India’s national polls, the largest electoral process in the world.

Green was in Kerala.

“I’ll be dropping in to campaigns of as many sides as possible and am keen to hear the opinions of as many on the streets as possible,” he posted, and later visited campaigning of the BJP and Congress candidates in Thiruvananthapuram, Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Shashi Tharoor, respectively.

Israeli diplomat, the country’s Consul-General to South India, Tammy Ben-Haim reposted the Election Commission’s notification and described India as her “favourite largest democracy in the world”.

The BJP had also organised visits of diplomats to observe its election campaigning during the Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat in December 2022 and for the assembly polls in the Hindi heartland at the end of 2023.