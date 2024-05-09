Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Not everyone looks alike in India: Adhir on Pitroda's 'racist' remarks

The controversy that followed Pitroda's comment in the wake of the ongoing general elections drove the leader to quit as the chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader and candidate for Lok Sabha elections Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury addresses a press conference at the party office at Berhampore, in Murshidabad district, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Baharampore (WB)
1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 10:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress's West Bengal president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday defended Sam Pitroda's "racist" comment by stating that "India too has dark-skinned people akin to the N****es".
The senior Congress leader and party's nominee from Baharampur Lok Sabha seat resonated with Pitroda who stirred a controversy by comparing people of south and east Indian origin to Africans and Chinese respectively.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"According to the topography of our country, our regional features differ. In our Hindustan, we have Proto-Australian class, N***o class, Mongoloid class. I don't need to speak much on personal opinions," Chowdhury said at the party office here.
"That's what we are taught in schools. Not everyone looks alike. Some are black, others are white," the Congress leader said.
The controversy that followed Pitroda's comment in the wake of the ongoing general elections drove the leader to quit as the chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Lok Sabha elections Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Sam Pitroda

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 09 2024 | 10:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGSEB HSC 12 Results DeclaredTCS CEO Krithivasan SalaryIndegene IPOIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon