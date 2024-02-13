Offering Congress one LS seat in Delhi to honour alliance dharma: AAP

Political developments on Tuesday indicated further unravelling of the INDIA bloc, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accusing the Congress of delaying seat-sharing talks. It announced it would contest six of Delhi's seven Lok Sabha seats, offering only one to the Congress.

The AAP also proposed that the Congress contest 18 of Gujarat's 26 seats, leaving the rest eight for the AAP. It rejected claims of Congress' Mumtaz Patel, daughter of the late Ahmed Patel, to the Bharuch seat. It announced two Lok Sabha candidates from Gujarat, including one from Bharuch.

Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely said seat sharing 'cannot be decided at press conferences', pointing out that Congress candidates were runners-up in five seats. Congress sources said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was under pressure because of his upcoming appearance in court on February 17. On February 3, the Enforcement Directorate told the court that the AAP chief had not complied with its summons and had not joined the investigation. The ED has sought to question Kejriwal in the Delhi excise policy case.

The AAP also declared its candidate, sitting Benaulim legislator Venzy Viegas, from the South Goa constituency. Goa has two Lok Sabha seats, and the AAP suggested that the Congress should contest the North Goa seat. The AAP had earlier announced three candidates from Assam and on Tuesday requested the Congress to accommodate the party's demand. The AAP announced its decisions after a meeting of its political affairs committee.

The Congress and AAP had already ruled out any alliance for Punjab's 13 seats. Addressing a press conference in the national capital, AAP's national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak said his party was committed to the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) but found the Congress ill-prepared to contest the forthcoming LS polls. It said it would await Congress's response for a few more days before announcing its candidates in Gujarat and Delhi.

Pathak said the AAP and Congress had two official meetings, on January 8 and 12, to discuss seat sharing, but his party has awaited Congress's reply for a month. He said the Congress mediators attributed the delay to the party being busy with its Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and that they lacked clarity about the shape of the alliance. In their initial talks, the AAP and Congress had veered to contesting four and three seats each, respectively, in Delhi.

Explaining the party's rationale for contesting six of Delhi's seven seats, Pathak pointed out that the Congress had no legislators in the 70-member Delhi assembly and could win only nine of the 250 wards in the civic polls in December 2022. 'The Congress does not deserve even one seat. But considering the alliance dharma, we have offered them one seat,' Pathak said.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the AAP's vote share in Delhi was 18.1 per cent to Congress' 22.5 per cent and the BJP's 56.5 per cent. Pathak questioned Mumtaz Patel's claim to the Bharuch seat, stating that the Congress last won that seat forty years back when her father, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, won that seat in 1984. Mumtaz Patel lives in Delhi and has no roots in Bharuch, while our candidate, sitting legislator Chaitar Vasava, is popular in the area, Pathak said. He requested that the Congress should consider winnability rather than fielding dynasts. Ahmed Patel represented Bharuch in 1977, 1980, and 1984.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said, 'No matter whether the AAP and Congress have an alliance, we are going to win all the Lok Sabha seats, polling at least 65 per cent votes.