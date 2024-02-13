Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

EC team visits Sikkim, reviews preparedness for LS, Assembly polls

The EC team also held a meeting with the state nodal officers of various enforcement agencies which monitor election expenditures

Election Commission

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Gangtok
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 11:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

An Election Commission of India team headed by Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Dharmendra Sharma visited Sikkim and held meeting with state government officers to review the preparedness for Lok Sabha and state Assembly polls to be held later this year, an official said on Tuesday.
The EC team held a meeting with the Chief Secretary, DGP, Special DGP, Chief Electoral Officer, State Police Nodal Officer, Home Secretary and other senior officials.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In the meeting, the overall preparedness of the state for the conduct of general elections was discussed in detail, he said.
On Monday, the EC team also held a meeting with all District Collectors and Superintendents of Police to review the preparedness and plan of action of the district administration.
All DCs and SPs made a detailed presentation on the matters relating to the electoral roll, printing of EPIC, identification of critical/vulnerable polling stations, availability and training of manpower, arrangements for establishment of strong rooms, training and despatch centres, counting centres, election expenditure monitoring, the official said.
The DCs and SPs were directed to focus majorly on election works and ensure that timely action is taken to dispose of the forms received during the continuous updation of electoral rolls.
The EC team also held a meeting with the state nodal officers of various enforcement agencies which monitor election expenditures.
The EC officials directed the Nodal Officers to strengthen their monitoring mechanism to curb the movement of cash, liquor, drugs, freebies and other materials which can be used as inducement to the voters during the elections.
They also asked these agencies to share intelligence among themselves for an effective network of information exchange which would help in better coordination of their enforcement activities.

Also Read

Sikkim flash flood: Death toll rises to 21, over 100 missing | Details here

Next assembly polls last opportunity to save Sikkim: Former CM Chamling

Sikkim CM Tamang gives Rs 20,000 cheque to drivers of tourist vehicles

High-level committee to examine Teesta Stage III dam breach: Sikkim CM

Number of voters in Sikkim rises 1% to 462K; 3,856 PWDs in electoral rolls

Ashok Chavan's resignation: Maha Cong in-charge calls key meeting in Mumbai

Ashok Chavan resigns from Congress, to announce future plans in 48 hrs

Over 12 mn families coming out of poverty due to Cong's schemes: K'taka Guv

BJP will win 370 seats, NDA more than 400 seats in LS polls: Amit Shah

BJP govt preparing to blackmail Cong leaders, says LoP Umang Singhar

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Election Commission of India Lok Sabha Lok Sabha elections Assembly elections Election Commission

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceBitcoinAshok LeylandMumbai AirportBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon