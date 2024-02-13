Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Few benefitting from 'system', others paying GST, dying of hunger: Rahul

He claimed that violence was happening and hatred was being spread because injustice was being meted out to the people in the country round-the clock

Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi

Press Trust of India Udaipur (Surguja)
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 12:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed the BJP-led Centre, claiming that only some people were benefitting from the "system" in the country while all the others were paying taxes and dying of hunger.
If the people raise voice against anything, they have to face action by the ED, CBI and the I-T department, Gandhi said addressing a gathering at Ramgarh chowk in Udaipur area of Chhattisgarh's Surguja district as part of his 'Bharata Jodo Nyay Yatra'.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
He claimed that violence was happening and hatred was being spread because injustice was being meted out to the people in the country round-the clock.
Perhaps, it has been happening so much that people are not even able to realise it. It has become like a habit, Gandhi said.
"You (people) must ask a question to yourself thrice a day that how much money you are getting from the country's fund each day. How much return you are getting after your day-long struggle and efforts. In 10 days, you will come to know that you are being ditched by a system and the PM is at its helm," he alleged.
"In that system, there is no person from the 73 per cent population, comprising the backward classes, Dalits and tribals, and the poor from the general category. In that system, 100-200...1000-2000 are being benefited and rest of the people are just watching, dying of hunger and paying GST," Gandhi claimed.
He said therefore the word 'Nyay' (justice) was added to the Bharat Jodo Yatra.
The Congress leader asked a man from the gathering to board his vehicle and explained how people are allegedly bearing the brunt of the "system".
Suppose this person goes to a market and 2-3 people decide to steal his wallet, what will be the first task? he said.
"The first person (thief) will divert his attention. In this way you are being misled. Then the other person comes and steals the wallet. GST and demonetisation are the same (act). At last, if you make noise, the third person (thief) slaps you twice. If you are a small shopkeeper and express disagreement, then the CBI, I-T and ED will come," Gandhi claimed.

Also Read

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to cover 650 km in six days in MP: Congress

Congress stands for rights of tribals over natural resources: Rahul Gandhi

LIVE: Rahul Gandhi reaches Nagaland with Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

One year of Bharat Jodo Yatra: A look back at Rahul Gandhi-led foot march

Assam govt threatening people not to join Cong yatra, says Rahul Gandhi

Defence minister Rajnath Singh to address mega rally in Assam's Barpeta

EC team visits Sikkim, reviews preparedness for LS, Assembly polls

Ashok Chavan's resignation: Maha Cong in-charge calls key meeting in Mumbai

Ashok Chavan resigns from Congress, to announce future plans in 48 hrs

Over 12 mn families coming out of poverty due to Cong's schemes: K'taka Guv

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Indian National Congress Sonia Gandhi GST Bill Central Goods and Services Tax BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceBitcoinAshok LeylandMumbai AirportBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon