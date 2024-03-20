Sensex (    %)
                             
Over 1,500 Congress workers join BJP in Assam's Karimganj ahead of LS polls

The people are supporters of Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha who recently extended his support to Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam Government

The BJP secured victory in nine out of the ten seats, the Congress and the All India United Democratic Front won three seats each and one was secured by independent candidate Naba Kumar Sarania. (PTI Photo)

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2024 | 11:57 PM IST

Over 1,500 Congress workers on Wednesday joined the BJP during a programme held in Assam's Karimganj in the presence of state Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika.
The people are supporters of Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha who recently extended his support to Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam Government.
Assam Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika who started his election campaign for BJP candidate of Karimganj parliamentary constituency Kripanath Mallah said, "Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha had extended his support to Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and today his followers, supporters joined BJP."
"I think nearly 15,000-20,000 votes will be increased for BJP in Karimganj after this joining and BJP candidate Kripanath Mallah will win in this election. More than 1500 people have joined BJP today. The Memon community people have declared that they will cast their votes for BJP," added the state Water Resources Minister.
"The Assam government has approved the formation of a development council for the Kiran Sheikh community people and the demands of the Memon community people are also under consideration. All sections of people will vote for development," Pijush Hazarika said.
The 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Assam will be held in three phases. The first phase of the polling will be held on April 19, followed by April 26 and May 7.
The BJP is contesting in 11 seats in Assam, while the AGP is contesting in two seats (Barpeta and Dhubri) and the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) is contesting in one seat (Kokrajhar). AGP and UPPL are the other partners of the NDA and part of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government.
During the 2019 General Assembly elections, the BJP competed in ten seats, while the AGP contested three and the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) contested one.
The BJP secured victory in nine out of the ten seats, the Congress and the All India United Democratic Front won three seats each and one was secured by independent candidate Naba Kumar Sarania.

First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 11:57 PM IST

