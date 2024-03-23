Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

PM Modi, other BJP leaders meet in Delhi to pick candidates for LS polls

The states for which candidates were tipped to be discussed include Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan

bjp flag,lok sabha

(PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2024 | 9:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The BJP's Central Election Committee met here on Saturday to finalise the party's candidates in several states for the Lok Sabha polls.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president J P Nadda were joined by other CEC members as they went over the list of probables to take a final call.
The states for which candidates were tipped to be discussed include Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.
 
The CEC has met twice earlier and has named candidates for 291 Lok Sabha seats so far, including in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Haryana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Kerala and Telangana among others.
The BJP is yet to announces candidates for many seats in some of these states.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha polls: BJP's fourth list out, Tamil Nadu candidates finalised
At least three of the declared candidates, including Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh, have withdrawn from the fray after their names drew some controversy or other.
The names of the leading figures of the party, including Modi, Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, have already been announced for the polls and all of them are contesting from their current constituencies.
The seven-phase polls are set to be held between April 19 and June 1 to elect MPs for 543 Lok Sabha seats, with the counting of votes scheduled for June 4.

Also Read

National Voters' Day: Election Commission marks 75 years of service today

Number of voters in Andhra Pradesh rises to 40.9 mn from 40.7 mn: EC data

National Voters' Day: Your dreams are my resolve, Modi's message to youth

Assembly elections 2023: When will ECI announce poll dates for 5 states?

EC will disclose details on electoral bonds in time, says CEC Rajiv Kumar

Opaque electoral bond scheme ensured bribes through banks, says Congress

Union minister Pramanik has 14 criminal cases against him: Affidavit

Cong like well-established firm with fluctuating mcap; BJP startup: Jairam

AAP office in Delhi 'sealed', matter to be raised with EC, says Atishi

INDIA bloc like 'filtered coffee'; Cong can win elections: Shatrughan Sinha

Topics : Election Commission of India Lok Sabha Lok Sabha elections Election Commission BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 23 2024 | 9:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ArrestDelhi Excise Policy CaseIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon