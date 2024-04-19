Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Polling begins for lone Lok Sabha constituency, 32 assembly seats in Sikkim

Sitting Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba and SDF's PD Rai are among 14 candidates in the lone Lok Sabha seat

Jammu: School students with their faces and hands painted with words to encourage people to vote, pose for photographs ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Jammu, Thursday, April 18, 2024. (PTI Photo)

(PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Gangtok
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 9:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Polling for 32 assembly seats and the lone Lok Sabha constituency in Sikkim began simultaneously at 7 am on Friday.
Voting is scheduled to end at 5 pm.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Over 464,000 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to elect their representatives in the assembly and an MP for Lok Sabha from the Himalayan state.
A total of 146 candidates, including Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, his predecessor Pawan Kumar Chamling, former footballer Bhaichung Bhutia, and Tamang's wife Krishna Kumari Rai are in the fray for 32 assembly constituencies.
Tamang and Chamling are contesting from two assembly constituencies each.
Voting is underway in 573 polling stations, out of which 88 are in urban and 485 in rural areas, Sikkim Chief Electoral Officer D Anandan said.
Thirteen companies of CAPF have been deployed in Sikkim, of which five companies are from ITBP and eight from SSB, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sikkim Lok Sabha elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 9:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEVodafone Idea FPO OpensPSEB 10th Result 2024 OutGoogle Lays-offIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon