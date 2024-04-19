Business Standard
LS polls: Polling underway for Mizoram's lone seat under tight security

All international borders and inter-state borders have been sealed to ensure peaceful elections, a senior police officer said

An election official marks the finger of a senior citizen with indelible ink, who casts his vote through postal ballot for the Lok Sabha elections, in Bikaner, Sunday, April 7, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Aizawl
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 9:01 AM IST

Polling for the lone Lok Sabha seat in Mizoram is underway across the state under tight security arrangements, officials said.
Voting began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm,

At least 6,500 polling personnel, over 3,500 policemen and 12 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) have been deployed for the Lok Sabha polls in the state.
All international borders and inter-state borders have been sealed to ensure peaceful elections, a senior police officer said.
Over 8.56 lakh voters, including 4.4 lakh women, are eligible to exercise their franchise.
Although there are six contenders, it is believed that the fight will be mainly among ZPM, MNF and Congress.
The ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) nominated debutant Richard Vanlalhmangaiha, while the main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) fielded sitting Rajya Sabha member K Vanlalvena.
The Congress has fielded former state home secretary Lalbiakzama, who is also a newbie in politics.

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 9:01 AM IST

