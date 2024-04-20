Powerful people in India, abroad joined hands to remove me from power: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said big and powerful people in India and abroad have joined hands to remove him from power.

Addressing a mega public meeting here, he said, "Mothers and sisters have come in a large number here. Your struggle and the challenges you face to nurture your family, Modi has seen this in his house. These days big and powerful people in the country and abroad have united to remove Modi."



"But, because of Nari Shakti and Maatru Shakti's blessings and Suraksha kavach (safety armour), Modi is able to move on fighting challenges."



"Serving mothers, sisters and daughters and protecting them is Modi's priority," he said, listing out measures taken by his government for women's welfare in ten years, like supporting their self help groups and creating 'Lakhpati Didis'.

Former Minister K Sudhakar is the BJP candidate from Chikkaballapur, while its alliance partner JD(S) has fielded M Mallesh Babu from the neighbouring Kolar.

The prime minister said the first phase of voting for Lok Sabha on Friday has gone in favour of NDA and 'Viksit Bharat'.

Targeting the INDIA bloc, he said the opposition alliance doesn't have a leader at present, and has no vision for future, and "their history was of scams."

