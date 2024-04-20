Business Standard
Congress a vine, sucks dry those who lend support to it, says PM Modi

In just 10 years, India has traversed a long road of development, said the BJP's star campaigner

Mysuru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally ahead of Lok Sabha election, in Mysuru, Sunday, April 14, 2024. (PTI: Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Press Trust of India Parbhani
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dubbed the Congress a vine that does not have roots or branches but sucks dry those who lend support to it.
Addressing a rally in Parbhani in Maharashtra's Marathwada region, Modi said the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are all about making India a developed and self-reliant country.
In just 10 years, India has traversed a long road of development, said the BJP's star campaigner.
The Parbhani Lok Sabha constituency will go to polls in the second phase on April 26.
This is the first election to make India the third largest economy in the world, he said.
Attacking the main opposition party, he said, Congress is a vine that doesn't have roots or branches. It sucks dry those who lend support to it.
BJP's poll manifesto is Modi's guarantee card, said the PM.
Modi said the government would build 3 crore houses for the poor in the country, stressing that he had lived a life of poverty and understood the pains of the poor.
Your dreams are my dreams, he told the crowd at the rally in Parbhani, where the ruling Mahayuti's candidate Mahadev Jankar, who is also president of Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, is pitted against sitting MP Sanjay Jadhav of the Shiv Sena (UBT).
Modi also exhorted party workers to win every polling booth, saying they would need to win everyone's hearts for that.

First Published: Apr 20 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

