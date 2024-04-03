Public support in rally indicates BJP's victory: Tripura CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha slammed the CPI(M) and Congress for their "misrule" in Tripura and said that people will reject both parties in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. He also noted that overwhelming public support in rally indicates BJP's victory in the upcoming elections.

Addressing an election rally at Chakmaghat in Khowai District in support of BJP candidate Kriti Singh Debbarma, Saha stated that the misrule of the CPI(M) and Congress has caused significant problems for the people.



"There was a time when we were uncertain whether we could break free from CPI(M) rule or not. However, when PM Modi came into power, we believed that our country would move in the right direction. Under the leadership of PM Modi and the then BJP national president Amit Shah, the CPI(M) was ousted from Tripura in 2018. Over the last six years, we have worked to establish peace in this state. Previously, politics was synonymous with unrest.



Congress governed the state for five years, but their governance resembled that of the CPI(M). It became evident to us that they were incapable of bringing about any meaningful change," said Saha. He highlighted that not a single instance of violence occurred during the 2023 Assembly elections, which has bolstered people's trust in the BJP. "PM Modi has set a target of 370 seats as we have prioritized the welfare and development of the country.



Together with the NDA, we aim to surpass 400 seats. The overwhelming support witnessed during the nomination filing of candidates indicates victory for all BJP candidates in Tripura. Many lives were lost in Tripura during CPI(M) rule. Through scientific rigging, they managed to hold onto power. However, we have demonstrated what a fair election looks like.



Our government is dedicated to the comprehensive development of Tripura, with empowering women being a top priority. To that end, we have introduced numerous schemes. The CPI(M) has never championed development and has failed to work for the welfare of the people," he added.

Chief Whip Kalyani Saha Roy, BJP candidate for the East Tripura constituency Kriti Singh Debbarma, BJP State Secretary David Debbarma, Janajati Minister Bikas Debbarma, TTAADC Executive Member Kamal Kalai, and others were present at the rally.

The elections are scheduled to be held in two phases in the state. The West Tripura seat will go to the polls on April 19, while the East Tripura seat will witness voting on April 26. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.