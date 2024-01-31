Sensex (    %)
                        
Rahul Gandhi's claims about Bihar caste survey nonsensical: CM Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said Rahul Gandhi's claim that the caste survey in the state was held under the Congress' pressure was nonsensical'

Nitish Kumar

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 2:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said Rahul Gandhi's claim that the caste survey in the state was held under the Congress' pressure was nonsensical'.
Talking to reporters three days after he dumped the 'Mahagathbandhan' and returned to the BJP-led NDA, Kumar, also the JD(U) president, claimed that he did not like the nomenclature of the opposition bloc INDIA.
Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that Kumar was feeling trapped after getting a caste survey conducted under pressure from the Mahagathbandhan partners and the BJP provided him with a way out".

Rahul Gandhi Nitish Kumar Indian National Congress caste system india Bihar government

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 2:21 PM IST

