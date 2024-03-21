Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

SBI furnishes complete electoral bond details with serial numbers to ECI

The move comes after the apex court had pulled up State Bank of India for giving 'selective details' and asked it to provide complete details regarding the electoral bonds scheme

Photo: Shutterstock

Photo: Shutterstock

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 4:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman filed the compliance affidavit in Supreme Court (SC), saying all details of Electoral Bonds, including the alphanumeric numbers, have been disclosed to the Election Commission of India (ECI), according to reports. 

Earlier, on March 21, 2024, the SBI had provided all details of the Electoral Bonds in its possession to the ECI, the SBI affidavit stated. The action comes after the top Court criticised the public lender for being "selective" and ordered it to disclose all details related to the electoral bonds scheme by March 21. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel



The SC had demanded that the bank provide complete disclosure, including the unique bond numbers, which would reveal the link between the buyers and the recipient political parties. 

A five-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud had said, "There is no manner of doubt that SBI is required to make a complete disclosure of all details in its possession… This, we clarify, would comprehend the alphanumeric number and the serial number, if any, of the bonds which were purchased and redeemed."

The deadline for the disclosure was set for March 21.

After the SC's stringent directive, SBI had earlier shared the information with the ECI on March 12 and presented the affidavit about the same with the apex court on March 13. Additionally, the top Court had given the ECI time till March 15 to upload the data on its website. On March 16, the ECI had published the electoral bond details provided by the SBI on its official website.

Before the SC came down heavily on SBI for trying to delay the furnishing of poll bond details, the apex court had set a deadline of March 6 for SBI to submit the data, and ECI was asked to make it public by March 13.

Also Read

SC strikes down electoral bonds: Full timeline and scheme explained

SC quashes plea, orders SBI to disclose electoral bond details by Tuesday

SC upholds abrogation of Article 370: Here are top 10 points from verdict

Article 370 was a temporary provision, says SC as it upholds its abrogation

Electoral Bond Scheme: Rs 16,518 crore collected till date, Centre told LS

Lok Sabha elections: Will housing market create another peak in 2024?

LS polls: Bihar Cong chief meets Lalu amid rumours of RJD giving tickets

DMK manifesto promising to stop Mekedatu: K'taka BJP chief targets Congress

AIADMK names nominees for all 32 LS seats, set to fight in Tamil Nadu

MVA's seat-sharing formula, candidates for LS polls to be declared: Patole


However, the bank had requested the Court for an extension till June 30.

This was challenged by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), a New Delhi-based nonprofit organisation, following which the SC had struck down the electoral bonds scheme on February 15.
Topics : Electoral Bond BS Web Reports Lok Sabha elections national politics sbi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 4:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEOnePlus 12rHardik PandyaIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon