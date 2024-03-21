Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

MVA's seat-sharing formula, candidates for LS polls to be declared: Patole

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second highest in the country after 80 in Uttar Pradesh

Nana Patole

Patole and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Balasaheb Thorat, who were in Delhi for their party's CEC meeting, had returned to Mumbai for the meeting | Photo: X@NANA_PATOLE

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 2:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Thursday said the Maha Vikas Aghadi's seat-sharing formula and its list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls will be announced in a day or two.
The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprises the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second highest in the country after 80 in Uttar Pradesh.
Talking to reporters after a meeting of the MVA leaders at NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar's residence here, Patole said the Congress' Central Election Committee (CEC) in Delhi has finalised 12 candidates.
"We are discussing with our allies and will announce the list in a day or two," he said.
Patole and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Balasaheb Thorat, who were in Delhi for their party's CEC meeting, had returned to Mumbai for the meeting.
NCP (SP) state president Jayant Patil and party leader Jitendra Awhad also attended the meeting at Pawar's residence.
Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar on Tuesday expressed displeasure with the Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) for their "unequal attitude" towards his party, and offered support to the Congress on seven Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.
The VBA's proposal to the Congress is not only a "goodwill" gesture, but also an "extension of a friendly hand" for a possible alliance for the future, he said.
Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar, had earlier announced his candidature for the Lok Sabha from Akola seat as a VBA nominee.
The VBA has been eyeing to join hands with the three MVA allies for the Lok Sabha polls.
Elections to the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20 and votes will be counted on June 4.

Also Read

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress, DMK finalise seat-sharing in Tamil Nadu

Rahul's Nyay Yatra closing to feature INDIA bloc leaders: Nana Patole

Lok Sabha seat-sharing talks cliffhanger after splits, realignments in Maha

AAP-Congress alliance: Faisal Patel firm on contesting Bharuch Seat

Mamata to take call on seat sharing, Cong unit cannot do bargaining: TMC

Lok Sabha polls: BJP aims for 'clean sweep' in state, says CM Yadav

Election Commission asks Centre to stop Viksit Bharat WhatsApp campaign

SC rejects plea for stay on appointment of new election commissioners

LIVE news: Congress' talk of financial helplessness 'comical', says BJP

AAP to announce candidates on remaining five seats in next five days: Mann

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Lok Sabha elections Nana Patole Maharashtra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 2:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEMaruti Suzuki Share PriceHoli 2024ZomatoIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon