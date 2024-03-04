Sensex (    %)
                        
PM Modi's grand 10-day tour ahead of Lok Sabha elections: All details

PM Modi's tour includes his visit to UP, Assam, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu, among other states, where he will launch and lay the foundation stone of various projects

Modi in Jharkhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 11:27 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a 10-day tour to various states from Monday in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Modi's poll campaign kick starts a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming polls, naming 195 contestants.

March 4:

He will begin his tour by visiting Telangana, where he will lay the foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 62,000 crore during the two-day visit.
He will also witness a key procedure at a nuclear power station in Tamil Nadu during his two-day visit. Modi will visit Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited (BHAVINI) in Kalpakkam and deliver a speech at an event in Chennai before heading to Hyderabad later in the day.

March 5:

On Tuesday, Modi will head to Sangareddy in Telangana, where he will unveil and initiate several developmental projects totalling Rs 6,800 crore.

Afterwards, Modi is set to visit Chandikhole in Odisha, overseeing the inauguration and foundation stone-laying ceremonies for a range of development projects surpassing a combined value of Rs 19,600 crore.

March 6:

The tour will then proceed to West Bengal's Kolkata, where the PM will inaugurate projects worth Rs 15,400 crore. He will then head to Bihar's Bettiah, where he will lay the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 12,800 crore.

March 7:

Modi is slated to visit Jammu and Kashmir, with plans to address a public rally at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar.

March 8:

Modi is scheduled to participate in the first-ever National Creator's Award ceremony in Delhi, a program introduced during his recent Mann ki Baat episode, the monthly radio broadcast.

March 9:

Prime Minister Modi is set to visit Arunachal Pradesh, where he will inaugurate the Sela Tunnel in West Kameng and unveil numerous development projects in Itanagar. Following this, he will travel to Assam, where he plans to reveal the statue of Lachit Barphukan in Jorhat and lay the foundation stone for various developmental initiatives in the region. Following this, he will visit West Bengal's Siliguri to launch multiple projects.

March 10:

Prime Minister Modi will travel to Uttar Pradesh to dedicate various projects in Azamgarh.

March 11:

Modi's schedule for the day will be centred around Namo Drone Didi and Lakhpati Didi at PUSA in Delhi. He will also inaugurate the Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway.

March 12:

He will pay a visit to Sabarmati, Gujarat, and later tour Pokhran in Jaisalmer district, Rajasthan.

March 13:

His final leg of the tour will include laying the foundation stone of three semiconductor projects in Gujarat and Assam via video conferencing.
First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 11:27 AM IST

