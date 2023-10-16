Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Monday acknowledged the disappointment among some ticket aspirants for the upcoming Assembly elections, saying it is "obvious for some to get disappointed."

"About 4,000 people have expressed their wish to contest the election, but we cannot give tickets to 4,000 so some people may get upset as of now but later I believe they will keep serving the Congress party," the former chief minister said.

"The party's aim during ticket distribution was to do social justice," he added.

The Congress party on Sunday released its first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled next month. State Congress president and former chief minister Kamal Nath has been fielded from his home turf Chhindwara.

The Congress has repeated many of the sitting MLAs in the first list released on Sunday.

It has fielded Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh's son Jaivardhan Singh from Raghogarh and brother Lakshman Singh from Chachoura in Guna, both sitting legislators. Vikram Mastal, who played the role of Hanuman in Anand Sagar's 2008 TV serial Ramayan, will contest against Madhya Pradesh chief minister and BJP candidate Shivraj Singh Chouhan from Budhni in Sehore district.

The first list of Congress candidates also includes former ministers Ajay Singh (Churhat), Ramnivas Rawat (Vijaypur), Lakhan Singh Yadav (Bhitarwar), Harsh Yadav (Deori), Mukesh Nayak (Pawai), Kamleshwar Patel (Sihawal), Lakha Ghanghoriya (Jabalpur-East), Tarun Bhanot (Jabalpur-West), Omkar Singh Markam (Dindori), Sukhdev Panse (Multai), Sajjan Singh Verma (Sonkatch), Vijay Laxmi Sadho (Maheshwar), Sachin Yadav (Kasrawad), Bala Bachchan (Rajpur), Jitu Patwari (Rau), Priyavrat Singh (Khilchipur) and Narendra Nahta (Manasa).

The state will go to polls on November 17, while votes will be counted on December 3.