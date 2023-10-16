close
Sensex (-0.17%)
66166.93 -115.81
Nifty (-0.10%)
19731.75 -19.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.29%)
5973.25 + 17.15
Nifty Midcap (0.21%)
40590.65 + 84.50
Nifty Bank (-0.14%)
44225.90 -62.05
Heatmap

Obvious for some to get disappointed: Kamal Nath on Congress 1st list

The Congress party on Sunday released its first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled next month

Kamal Nath

Photo: PTI

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 6:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Monday acknowledged the disappointment among some ticket aspirants for the upcoming Assembly elections, saying it is "obvious for some to get disappointed."

"About 4,000 people have expressed their wish to contest the election, but we cannot give tickets to 4,000 so some people may get upset as of now but later I believe they will keep serving the Congress party," the former chief minister said.

"The party's aim during ticket distribution was to do social justice," he added.

The Congress party on Sunday released its first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled next month. State Congress president and former chief minister Kamal Nath has been fielded from his home turf Chhindwara.

The Congress has repeated many of the sitting MLAs in the first list released on Sunday.

It has fielded Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh's son Jaivardhan Singh from Raghogarh and brother Lakshman Singh from Chachoura in Guna, both sitting legislators. Vikram Mastal, who played the role of Hanuman in Anand Sagar's 2008 TV serial Ramayan, will contest against Madhya Pradesh chief minister and BJP candidate Shivraj Singh Chouhan from Budhni in Sehore district.

The first list of Congress candidates also includes former ministers Ajay Singh (Churhat), Ramnivas Rawat (Vijaypur), Lakhan Singh Yadav (Bhitarwar), Harsh Yadav (Deori), Mukesh Nayak (Pawai), Kamleshwar Patel (Sihawal), Lakha Ghanghoriya (Jabalpur-East), Tarun Bhanot (Jabalpur-West), Omkar Singh Markam (Dindori), Sukhdev Panse (Multai), Sajjan Singh Verma (Sonkatch), Vijay Laxmi Sadho (Maheshwar), Sachin Yadav (Kasrawad), Bala Bachchan (Rajpur), Jitu Patwari (Rau), Priyavrat Singh (Khilchipur) and Narendra Nahta (Manasa).

The state will go to polls on November 17, while votes will be counted on December 3.

Also Read

Madhya Pradesh polls: Congress meet underway at Kamal Nath's residence

Posters targeting Kamal Nath surfaces in Bhopal ahead of MP polls

Played last bet of 'false' hope: Kamal Nath on BJP's 2nd list of candidates

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

Trying to wash his sins: Kamal Nath slams Shivraj Chouhan's welfare schemes

MP: Yadvendra Singh quits Congress, vows to teach Kamal Nath 'a lesson'

Mayawati's party releases 4th list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh polls

MP assembly elections: Samajwadi Party releases list of nine candidates

MP polls: BJP leans on welfare push amid headwinds in Chambal-Gwalior

Congress releases list of 144 candidates for MP polls; fields Kamal Nath

Topics : Kamal Nath Congress Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections Election news Elections in India State assembly polls BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Gaza warLatest News LiveFederal Bank Q2 resultsAUS vs SL LIVE SCOREOYO Festive DiscountApple Festival Season OffersBank of Maharashtra Q2 resultsPunit Patel | Zydus

Elections 2023

PM Modi more concerned about Israel than Manipur, says Rahul GandhiECI has given less time for 1st phase of Chattisgarh polls: TS Singh Deo

World Cup 2023

India to Bangladesh: Here are the top 6 upsets in ODI World Cup historyWorld Cup 2023: Afghanistan spin their way to history against England

India News

NASA experts wanted India to share space technology, says ISRO chiefKarnataka raids: Rs 94 cr cash seized after I-T searches govt contractors

Economy News

Wholesale inflation rises to -0.26% in Sept, food inflation eases to 1.54%Fueling India's innovation engine
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon