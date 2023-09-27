Played last bet of 'false' hope: Kamal Nath on BJP's 2nd list of candidates

Also Read

Trying to wash his sins: Kamal Nath slams Shivraj Chouhan's welfare schemes

Madhya Pradesh polls: Congress meet underway at Kamal Nath's residence

Posters targeting Kamal Nath surfaces in Bhopal ahead of MP polls

Ahead of MP polls, Shivraj Singh Chouhan promises 10 'social revolutions'

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today

MP election 2023: BJP releases second list, 3 union ministers to contest

Had no wish to contest Madhya Pradesh election, says BJP's Vijayvargiya

People of MP to vote out those who formed govt through back door: Congress

Dreaming has become habit of Congress: Jyotiraditya Scindia on MP polls