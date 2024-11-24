Business Standard
Home / Elections / Maharashtra Elections / News / Did not endorse anybody so how can my factor fail, asks Jarange Patil

Did not endorse anybody so how can my factor fail, asks Jarange Patil

Expressing satisfaction at the results, he pointed out that 204 Marathas were elected to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly

Manoj Jarange

Image: Manoj Jarange Patil official Facebook account

Press Trust of India Jalna
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2024 | 8:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Sunday refuted talk of his stir not being a factor in the Maharashtra assembly polls, which were swept by the Mahayuti comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP.

The Mahayuti won 40 out of 46 seats in Marathwada region, including all five in Jalna, the epicentre of Jarange's stir for quota for the Maratha community in jobs and education.  The ruling alliance's poor show in the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year was largely credited to Jarange's opposition, especially his strident remarks against Deputy Chief Minister and BJP stalwart Devendra Fadnavis. "How can one say the Jarange factor failed in the assembly polls when I did not contest nor did I endorse anybody? I liberated the Maratha community from the clutches of these political parties. The community was free to vote as per its choice. My focus is on empowering the Marathas," he said putting up a brave front.  Expressing satisfaction at the results, he pointed out that 204 Marathas were elected to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly.  Jarange, ahead of the November 20 assembly polls, had routinely spoken about fielding candidates or ensuring those who opposed the community's quota demands were defeated. In results declared on Saturday, the BJP won 132 seats, followed by 57 for Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and 41 for Ajit Pawar-led NCP. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, largely seen as sympathetic to Jarange, crashed to a stunning defeat, with Shiv Sena (UBT) getting 20 seats, Congress 16 and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) 10.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Jayant Patil, NCP

NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil confronted by Maratha quota activists

Manoj Jarange

Marathas won't get quota, Maharashtra govt only listening to OBCs: Jarange

bjp flag,lok sabha

BJP MLAs slam Oppn for boycotting all-party meet on Maratha quota

Manoj_Jarange

Govt trying to create rift between Maratha, OBC communities, says Jarange

Maharashtra protest

Maha ministers meet OBC activists on behalf of govt, urge them to end fast

Topics : Maratha stir Marathwada Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 24 2024 | 8:30 PM IST

Explore News

Maharashtra Election Result LIVELatest News LIVEJharkhand Election Result LIVEMarket TodayJharkhand election 2024 winner listMaharashtra election 2024 winner listIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon