Will follow Shinde: Shiv Sena MLA on allying with Sharad Pawar for CM post

He asserted the party would solidly back Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, as it trusts his leadership

Eknath Shinde's party contested against Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP). (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 9:07 AM IST

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat has said his party leaders will follow Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in any direction he goes after assembly poll results and his decisions will be acceptable to them.

He asserted the party would solidly back Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, as it trusts his leadership, comments coming ahead of the state assembly poll results.

Asked what if Shinde goes with rival NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar to become the chief minister for a second time, Shirsat said on Thursday, We are committed to (follow) whatever Eknath Shinde decides. We will be solidly with him. We trust him and it will always be there.

 

The MLA from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (West) was responding to the question asked on a TV channel. Shirsat said Shinde, who took over as CM in June 2022 after revolting against the then leadership of the Shiv Sena, only goes in the right direction and this has been the experience of party leaders.

Shirsat was one of the Shiv Sena MLAs who sided with Shinde at the time of the revolt.

Asked about the comments of his ally, BJP leader Pravin Darekar said, Shirsat's remarks do not reflect the official stance of the party. Eknath Shinde's party contested against Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP). Such an alliance with the MVA was inconceivable.

The BJP, Shinde-led Shiv Sena and NCP headed by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar are members of the ruling Mahayuti alliance. On the other hand, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) consists of the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar).

Asked what if Shinde is not made the CM again if Mahayuti retains power, Shirsat said, A decision on this will be taken only by Eknath Shinde. It's his right and we cannot even comment on it. Whatever decision Shinde takes will be acceptable to us.

Voting for the 288-member state assembly concluded on November 20 and results will be declared on November 23.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 9:07 AM IST

