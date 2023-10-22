close
Mizoram Assembly polls: Nomination papers of 173 candidates found valid

Altogether 174 candidates filed nominations for 40 assembly constituencies and the documents were scrutinised on Saturday

Voting, elections, Polls, Votes

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 23 | Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India Aizawl
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2023 | 2:48 PM IST
Nomination papers of 173 candidates out of 174 filed for the November 7 Mizoram Assembly elections were found valid during scrutiny, officials said on Sunday.
The nomination paper of opposition party Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) nominee Dr Lorrain Lalpeklian Chinzah who seeks to contest from the Lawngtlai East constituency is being re-scrutinised because of some discrepancies, they said.
Altogether 174 candidates filed nominations for 40 assembly constituencies and the documents were scrutinised on Saturday.
The last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 23.
The number of candidates who filed nomination papers this year is 38 less than that in the 2018 assembly polls.
Five years ago, 212 candidates filed their nominations, of whom 209 were in the fray after the withdrawal of candidature.
The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), main opposition ZPM and the Congress have fielded candidates in all 40 seats each and all of them have submitted their nomination papers.
The BJP has fielded its nominees in 23 seats, while the Aam Admi Party (AAP) in four.
Besides, 27 candidates are contesting as independents.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 22 2023 | 2:48 PM IST

