BJP releases list of 12 candidates for Mizoram Assembly polls due on Nov 7

The BJP's central election committee, which includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief J P Nadda, approved the names of the candidates for the Mizoram

BJP, BJP logo

Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 1:05 PM IST
The BJP on Wednesday released the names of its candidates for 12 assembly seats in Mizoram, where polls are slated to be held on November 7.
In a separate notification, the party named Bhavna Bohra as its candidate for the Pandaria assembly seat in Chhattisgarh, where polling will be held in two phases on November 7 and November 17.
According to the BJP's list for the Mizoram assembly polls, R Lalbiaktluangi will contest from the Lunglei West seat, Shanti Bikash Chakma from Thorang, Malsawmtluanga from Hachhek and Vanlalhmuaka from the Dampa seat.
The BJP's central election committee, which includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief J P Nadda, approved the names of the candidates for the Mizoram and Chhattisgarh assembly polls.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi BJP Mizoram state assembly election Mizoram Jagat Prakash Nadda

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 1:05 PM IST

