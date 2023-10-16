close
Union minister Kiren Rijiju appointed BJP election in-charge for Mizoram

The BJP on Friday appointed Union minister Kiren Rijiju as the party's election in-charge for Mizoram where assembly polls will be held on November 7.

Kiren Rijiju

Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 5:14 PM IST
The BJP on Friday appointed Union minister Kiren Rijiju as the party's election in-charge for Mizoram where assembly polls will be held on November 7.
BJP national secretary Anil Antony and Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton will serve as the party's co-in-charges for the elections in Mizoram, the party said in a statement.
Voting for all 40 assembly seats in Mizoram will take place on November 7 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.
In the last assembly polls held in November 2018, the Mizo National Front (MNF) had secured 26 seats, while the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) had bagged eight seats. The Congress had won five seats and the BJP one.
The BJP also appointed Jatinder Pal Malhotra as the party's Chattigarh unit president, according to another statement issued by party national general secretary and headquarters in-charge Arun Singh.
All these appointments have been cleared by BJP chief J P Nadda, the party said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 5:14 PM IST

