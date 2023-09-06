Confirmation

Doctor-turned-legislator helps two women deliver babies in Mizoram

Dr ZR Thiamsanga has over three decades of experience in obstetrics and gynaecology

Mizoram MLA

Mizoram MLA Dr ZR Thiamsanga (File)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 11:25 PM IST
On a tour of his Champhai North constituency, Dr ZR Thiamsanga, a doctor-turned-lawmaker from the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), recently performed two emergency caesarean sections. Thiamsanga has over 30 years of experience as a gynaecologist.

On August 31, Thiamsanga received a distress call about an emergency at the Champhal district hospital. A woman required an urgent caesarean surgery, and the lone gynaecologist was on leave. Thiamsanga successfully conducted the C-section and ensured the successful birth of twin girls.

The following day, Thiamsanga received another distress call about another woman who required medical intervention in the same hospital. He helped the woman deliver a healthy baby girl by performing a C-section.

Thiamsanga stated that the women were fortunate that he happened to be in town at the right time. He volunteered to perform the C-section as soon as he heard about their complications, he added.

 Before getting elected to the state legislature in 2018, Thiamsanga, worked at Aizawl Civil Hospital, the most significant healthcare facility in Mizoram. He also serves as the vice-chairman of the Health and Family Welfare Board.

Lalduhzuala, the assistant of Thiamsanga, told TOI that the lawmaker always carries a medical kit when travelling, especially in areas near villages. Thiamsanga has over three decades of experience in obstetrics and gynaecology.

Topics : Mizoram state assembly election Mizoram national politics BS web team

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 11:25 PM IST

