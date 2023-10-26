Mizoram polls LIVE: 3,000 police personnel to be deployed for polls

Mizoram Assembly elections LIVE: Mizoram Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Madhup Vyas has announced that at least 3,000 police personnel and 450 sections of central armed police forces (CAPFs) will be deployed for the Mizoram assembly elections.

Vyas added that the Election Commision of India (ECI) is making massive efforts to ensure a smooth, free, fair and peaceful election. Arrangements have also been made to keep a helicopter on standby in Aizawl on the polling day.