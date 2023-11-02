close
Sensex (0.77%)
64080.90 + 489.57
Nifty (0.76%)
19133.25 + 144.10
Nifty Smallcap (1.65%)
5933.40 + 96.20
Nifty Midcap (1.39%)
39312.45 + 537.35
Nifty Bank (0.74%)
43017.20 + 316.25
Heatmap

Ready to ally with ZPM if it gets more seats: BJP on Mizoram elections

Vanupa Zathang stated that the BJP has already provided clarification regarding its stand on the UCC and Article 371G of the Constitution and has nothing more to say on these issues

BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (File image)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 4:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ahead of the Assembly polls in Mizoram, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday said that it hopes to form the next government in the northeastern state on its own. Mizoram BJP president (in-charge) Vanupa Zathang stated that the saffron party is ready to ally with either the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), which is already a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), or the main opposition party, Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), whosoever gets more seats.

The BJP is contesting 23 seats in the 40-member Mizoram assembly elections. In an interview with news agency PTI, Zathang said that the BJP's campaigning is going well and the people of Mizoram understand the party's objectives. He stated that the opposition's "propaganda" branding the BJP as an anti-Christian party hasn't worked.

Zathang stated that the BJP has already clarified its stand on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and Article 371G of the Constitution and has nothing more to say on these issues.

Asked about the BJP's stand if Mizoram has a hung Assembly, Zathang said, "In such a situation, we will support the MNF if it remains with the NDA. If ZPM gets more seats than MNF, then BJP will have no difficulties in going with them." He ruled out a coalition government of all the three non-Congress parties BJP, MNF and ZPM.

Earlier today, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge criticised regional parties such as the Mizo National Front (MNF) and the Zoram's People Movement (ZPM) for acting out as the "unofficial agents" of the BJP. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi had alleged that the MNF and the ZPM claim to act independently but "are gateways for the BJP into Mizoram".

The term of the Legislative Assembly of Mizoram concludes on December 17 this year. Mizoram is one of the five states where assembly elections are scheduled for November-December. Assembly elections will be conducted in Mizoram on November 7 and the counting of votes will be done on December 3.

Also Read

Mizoram polls: ECI team arrives in Mizoram, reviews poll preparedness

Mizoram elections 2023: ECI officials to visit state on August 29

Mizoram polls: ECI team asks for more checkposts to curb alcohol smuggling

Mizoram polls: Snubbed by MNF, Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo set to join BJP

Ahead of Mizoram elections, former MNF minister K Beichhua joins BJP

MNF, ZPM acting as 'unofficial agents' of BJP: Congress chief Kharge

BJP-led govt absolutely necessary if Mizoram is to develop further: Sonowal

This is no time for experiments: Sonia Gandhi appeals to Mizoram voters

'We have no interest in Mizoram elections': Resettled Bru families

Mizoram Elections: 5,306 votes cast through home voting, postal ballots

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Mizoram Assembly elections Mizo National Front Mizoram Mizoram state assembly election BJP BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 4:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveCognizant Q3 Profit Chhattisgarh elections LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayMuhurat Trading Session 2023Chhath Puja Special TrainsIND vs SL LIVE SCOREOnion Price Today

Elections 2023

Parliamentary board will decide next Madhya Pradesh CM: Shankar PrasadBJP-led govt absolutely necessary if Mizoram is to develop further: Sonowal

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs SL Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: IND-PAK semis still on cards; semifinal chances of 9 teams

India News

Rush to exchange Rs 2,000 notes: ED, EOW starts probe following reportsRBI appoints Manoranjan Mishra as Executive Director effective from Nov 1

Economy News

Record number of over 7.85 cr I-T returns filed till Oct 31: CBDT dataOdisha's GST collections rise by 10.81% to Rs 4,176 crore in October
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon