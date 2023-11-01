close
Sensex (-0.44%)
63591.33 -283.60
Nifty (-0.47%)
18989.15 -90.45
Nifty Smallcap (0.33%)
5837.20 + 19.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.26%)
38775.10 -101.85
Nifty Bank (-0.34%)
42700.95 -145.00
Heatmap

This is no time for experiments: Sonia Gandhi appeals to Mizoram voters

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi appealed to the youth and women to vote for the Congress

Sonia Gandhi

Sonia Gandhi (File image)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 6:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday urged the people of Mizoram to elect her party in the November 7 assembly elections, saying this is no time for experiments and a vote for the Congress is for peace, progress and prosperity in the northeastern state.

The Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson said that Congress is the only party that can guarantee the development of Mizoram, empowerment for its people, and protection for the weakest in society. Promising that the Congress would provide security to the people, she appealed to the youth and women to vote for the Congress.

In a video message, she recalled her bond with the people of Mizoram. "You all know I am sure that Mizoram occupies a very special place in my heart. I visited many times over the years. Your customs and culture, the beauty and richness of your land have left a deep impression on me. Above all I have never forgotten your warmth and affection." she said.

"I remember with great fondness particularly the visit with my family right after the signing of the historic Mizo Peace Accord on June 30, 1986. The Accord is celebrated every year as Remna Ni," she added.

Criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Gandhi said that the saffron party values neither diversity, nor democracy, nor dialogue and wants to impose uniformity across India.

In Mizoram, she said, the Mizo National Front (MNF) and the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) say they are independent, "but are they really? No, I believe they are not. They are gateways for the BJP into Mizoram. The Congress party will never compromise with the BJP."

Also Read

Mizoram polls: ECI team arrives in Mizoram, reviews poll preparedness

Mizoram elections 2023: ECI officials to visit state on August 29

Mizoram polls: ECI team asks for more checkposts to curb alcohol smuggling

Mizoram polls: Snubbed by MNF, Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo set to join BJP

Ahead of Mizoram elections, former MNF minister K Beichhua joins BJP

'We have no interest in Mizoram elections': Resettled Bru families

Mizoram Elections: 5,306 votes cast through home voting, postal ballots

Assembly elections 2023: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Mizoram today

Bring BJP to power for Mizoram's development: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Mizoram polls: PM Modi cancels campaign trip to state, Amit Shah to step in

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Mizoram Mizo National Front Mizoram Assembly elections BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 6:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveOnion Price TodayWistron DealGold-Silver Price TodayWindfall TaxAadhaar Data on SaleNZ vs SA Live ScoreSun Pharma Q2 Results

Elections 2023

Assembly elections 2023: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Mizoram todayChhattisgarh polls: Cameras installed to keep vigil on liquor movement

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Iyer's short ball troubles focal point in India nets

India News

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks to remain shut for 15 days next monthNo fireworks in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches as pollution worsens

Economy News

Govt hikes windfall tax on crude to Rs 9,800 per ton, reduces on dieselIndia braces for 8% sugar output dip as sugarcane crop suffers: Trade body
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon