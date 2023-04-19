close

Karnataka elections 2023: Modi, Shah, Nadda named BJP's star campaigners

The list includes names of PM Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: PTI

Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 12:41 PM IST
As political parties gear up for the crucial Karnataka Assembly election on May 10, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its star campaigners for the upcoming polls.

The list of campaigners includes the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President J P Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, among others.



On April 17, the party presented its third and final list of ten candidates for the upcoming elections. The party opted to field Mahesh Tenginakai from Hubli-Dharwad Central, a seat now held by veteran Jagadish Shettar, who joined the Congress after being rejected a ticket by the incumbent party.

The BJP has dropped its seasoned veteran Arvind Limbavali from the Mahadevapura constituency but has fielded his wife Manula Aravind Limbavali in an apparent attempt to appease him.

Other candidates on the third list include Sanjeev Aihole from Nagthan, Rajkumar Patil from Sedam, Manjula Amaresh from Koppal, Kalakappa Bandi from Ron, B Ramanna from Hagaribommanahalli, Katta Jagdish from Hebbal, Umesh Shetty from Govindraj Nagar, and Srivasta from Krishnaraja.


— BJP (@BJP4India) April 17, 2023
BJP released its first list of 189 names for the assembly polls only on April 11, long after Congress released its first list of candidates for the state polls. The party's second list of 23 candidates was out on April 12.



The first list included the name of Karnataka CM Basavraj Bommai, who will contest the poll from his stronghold of Shiggaon constituency. Yediyurappa's son BY Vijayendra, party's national general secretary CT Ravi, ministers R Ashoka and V Somanna have also been given the tickets.


First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 12:41 PM IST

