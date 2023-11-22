Sensex (0.14%)
EC's notice to Rajasthan Cong over political ads 'camouflaged' as news

The BJP had moved the EC against the Congress advertisements ahead of the November 25 assembly polls

Election Commission

EC asked state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra to respond to the notice by 3 pm on Thursday.(Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2023 | 8:00 PM IST
The Election Commission on Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to the president of Rajasthan Congress for allegedly camouflaging political advertisements in newspapers as news reports.
It asked state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra to respond to the notice by 3 pm on Thursday.
"...in the interim, refrain from utilising this format, content, language and placement of advertisement, which as per your own party's complaint in March, violates the spirit of the Representation of the People Act and the model code of conduct...," the notice read.
The BJP had moved the EC against the Congress advertisements ahead of the November 25 assembly polls.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Election Commission of India rajasthan Indian National Congress

First Published: Nov 22 2023 | 8:00 PM IST

