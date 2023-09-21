close
Prioritise farmers, not advertisement: Assam CM slams Ashok Gehlot

Himanta Biswa Sarma claims that under Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Rajasthan is competing for first position in crimes against women during BJP's Parivartan Yatra

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2023 | 5:55 PM IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a swipe at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on a range of issues, including farmers' loan waivers, law and order, and the Sanatan Dharma controversy while addressing a public gathering in Jodhpur on Wednesday.

Participating in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Parivartan Sankalp Yatra, Sarma criticised Gehlot for handling the farmer's issue. He stated that instead of spending substantial money on advertisements, Gehlot should channel those funds towards the farmers who were promised loan waivers.

Sarma said, "Gehlot has no right to remain in power. He has committed a grave injustice by deceiving farmers who work tirelessly to provide us with food. Deception is not befitting of you... distributing mobile phones cannot make up for this wrongdoing."

"Gehlot is placing large advertisements in newspapers. What is the purpose of this? Instead of enriching newspaper owners, Gehlot should allocate those funds to support farmers and the general public," he added.

Sarma also stated that Gehlot should not contest the upcoming state assembly elections until farm loans are waived. He said, "In your extensive political career, if you haven't accumulated any good deeds, at least abstain from committing sins."

Slamming the Gehlot-led state government, Sarma accused them of competing for the first position in crimes against women and appeasement politics.

"Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot should stop the drama of showcasing the development and relief term to the poor and apologise. Look at the National crime record data, Rajasthan is beating every state and going forward in crimes against women...Rajasthan is competing for first position in crimes against women and Rajasthan and Karnataka are competing in appeasement issues," he stated.

Assam CM Sarma urged the people of Rajasthan to vote for the BJP in the upcoming state elections. He said, "The Gehlot government should exit, and BJP should form a government. The people of Rajasthan should benefit from the good governance policies of the Modi government."

The 2023 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly election is scheduled for November, with all 200 seats up for grabs. The BJP and Congress have alternately formed the government in Rajasthan since 1993.

(With agency inputs)
 
First Published: Sep 21 2023 | 5:55 PM IST

